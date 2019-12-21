Red Carpet

Count on Chloé! Celebs Love This Parisian Brand For Its Refined, Sophisticated Designs

By
Celebs Wearing Chloe - Gwyneth Paltrow
 Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
10
2 / 10

Gwyneth Paltrow

In a custom-made sheer silk design on May 6.

Back to top