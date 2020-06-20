Red Carpet

10 Times Hollywood’s Stylish Set Rocked Bold Floral Dresses on the Red Carpet

By
Camila Cabello Print Dress December 5, 2019
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
10
8 / 10

Camila Cabello

In a silk Ralph & Russo Couture on Dec. 4.

Back to top