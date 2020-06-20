Red Carpet

10 Times Hollywood’s Stylish Set Rocked Bold Floral Dresses on the Red Carpet

By
See Celebs Slay in Fun Floral Frocks
 LAURENT LAURENT VU/SIPA/Shutterstock
10
7 / 10

Naomi Watts

In a silk-satin high-neck Erdem on Nov. 29.

Back to top