January Jones

On October 14, the Mad Men alum shared a gorgeous pic of herself in the brand’s Molded Balconette Bra in Sweet Pea. “Please please don’t procrastinate getting your mammograms/ultrasounds ladies,” she wrote in the caption. “Sending love to all who have fought and are currently fighting, and to those in my family who are, I love you and am standing with you! 💗”