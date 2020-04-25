Red Carpet Hollywood Stars Slay in Statement-Making Louis Vuitton Gowns By Rachel LeWinter April 25, 2020 Rob Latour/Shutterstock 10 2 / 10 Michelle Williams In a dress with more than 300,000 embellishments on Sept. 22. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of ‘Misconduct,’ Requests Primary Custody of Kids in Divorce Papers Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Here's What To Drink To Get Through Quarantine! Fashionista Alert! See Some of Stormi Webster’s Best Style Moments More News