Red Carpet

The Marvelous Max Mara: Stars Love This Italian Brand’s Sleek and Sophisticated Silhouettes

By
Celebs Wearing Max Mara -Olivia Wilde
 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
13
8 / 13
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Olivia Wilde

In a pleated silk georgette skirt on Jan. 25.

Back to top