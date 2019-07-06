Red Carpet Count on Michael Kors: Celebs Covet the Designer’s Show-stopping Sparkling Gowns for the Red Carpet By Rachel LeWinter July 6, 2019 David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Charles Finch 10 11 / 10 Rita Ora In a feather-covered high-low style on May 17. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News