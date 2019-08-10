Red Carpet

Mad for Moschino! Celebs Can’t Get Enough of Jeremy Scott’s Show-stopping Designs on the Red Carpet

By
Kate Beckinsale Moschino June 07, 2019
 Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Moschino
11
12 / 11

Kate Beckinsale

In a sequin cotton frock and gloves on June 7.

Back to top