Red Carpet

Mad for Moschino! Celebs Can’t Get Enough of Jeremy Scott’s Show-stopping Designs on the Red Carpet

By
Mindy Kaling Moschino May 6, 2019
 Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
11
12 / 11

Mindy Kaling

In an allover sequin one-shoulder on May 6.

Back to top