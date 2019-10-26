Red Carpet

RaisaVanessa’s Rise: This Twin Sister-Designed Brand Creates Dazzling Frocks For the Red Carpet

By
Celebs Wearing RaisaVanessa - Kat Graham August 9, 2019
 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
9
10 / 9

Kat Graham

In a $4,674 velvet and tulle creation on Aug. 9.

Back to top