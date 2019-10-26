Red Carpet RaisaVanessa’s Rise: This Twin Sister-Designed Brand Creates Dazzling Frocks For the Red Carpet By Rachel LeWinter October 26, 2019 Matt Baron/Shutterstock 9 10 / 9 Taylor Swift In a $2,694 ruffled pleated mini on May 1. Back to top More News Listen to the Top Rated ’Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved’ Podcast Before Season Finale Amazon Shoppers Say That This Cozy Pullover Feels Like a Cloud Reviewers Say This $43 Pillow From Amazon Pillow Is So Effective, It Will Relieve Neck Pain More News