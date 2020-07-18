Red Carpet

Celebs Prove Cutoff Suits Are the New Power Players: Cynthia Erivo and More

By
Kelly Rowland White Romper December 9, 2019
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
10
6 / 10
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Kelly Rowland

In a feather-adorned Annakiki on Dec. 9.

Back to top