Red Carpet

Stars Swear by Tory Burch’s Classic Pieces With a Punch

By
Celebs Wearing Tory Burch - Ava Duvernay
 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour x Tory Burch
10
5 / 10
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Ava DuVernay

In a $398 long-sleeve cotton frock on Sept. 20.

Back to top