Red Carpet Stars Swear by Tory Burch’s Classic Pieces With a Punch By Rachel LeWinter August 1, 2020 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour x Tory Burch 10 5 / 10 Ava DuVernay In a $398 long-sleeve cotton frock on Sept. 20. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Daughter North ‘Wants to Be’ With Him in Wyoming Amid Marriage Issues Everything You Need to Know About Clare Crawley’s Fiance Dale Moss Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News