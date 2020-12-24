Celebrity Style Celebs Who Have Gotten in the Holiday Spirit With Ugly Christmas Sweaters By Christina Baez and Meg Storm December 24, 2020 DNCE/Twitter 30 29 / 30 DNCE Joe Jonas and his bandmates went all out in custom sweaters. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Holiday Shopping With Jenny Cipoletti – Take the Quiz To Find A Gift For Everyone On Your List! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News