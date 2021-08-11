Bethenny Frankel

Speaking her truth! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got real on Instagram in August 2021, sharing a filter-free selfie of her lingerie-clad body.

“If I were a ‘filterer’ I would have gotten rid of my lines and my dark circles, but this is me at 50,” she captioned her post. “Why do I mention this all the time? Because I think it’s important for young women to know that being flawed is truthful and real, and that filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls’ and women’s self esteem. It’s courageous and beautiful to be real at any age.”

The Skinny Girl founder continued: “I realize that fake and filtered sells, but I’m happy over here with my followers who appreciate the difference.”