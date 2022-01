Bethenny Frankel

Stripped down! The Skinnygirl founder took to Instagram Stories in January 2022 to show off her new shapewear. “These cute little boy short underwear do pop your booty a little bit, do smooth, do look great under skirts or jeans because they don’t dig in or give you crazy lines,” she said in the video. “I just have to say, I’m good at these silently sexy moments.”