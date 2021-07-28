Iskra Lawrence

It’s the heatless curls for Us! The model rocked the cutest PJ set while testing out the TikTok hair trend, sharing a picture — and some body positivity advice — via Instagram in July 2021.

“Gained weight, still feel cute. Let’s continue to normalize that our bodies fluctuate; soften, strengthen, stretch and evolve as we grow into new versions of ourselves. What a gift to have a body that allows us to experience this life,” she captioned her post. “Also I swear I’m gonna get [around] to editing a heatless curl tutorial for y’all because I think I’ve finally nailed it.”