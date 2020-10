Kate Hudson

Jumping for good joy in an Instagram post on October 2, 2020, the Fabletics founder rocked a pink undies set from Kit Undergarments. “It’s breast cancer awareness month and I’m joining my friends @kitundergarments company to #kitstokickcancer,” she wrote in the accompanying caption, explaining that every post with #kitstokickcancer, the brand will donate a dollar to Women’s Cancer Research Fund. “We fight to see the end of breast cancer in our lifetime! Let’s do this 🎀💪🎀.”