Katy Perry

The singer attended a launch event for The KiT Undergarments in Los Angeles on October 7, 2019, wearing the brand’s Classic Demi Bra in the light blue color named “Forget Me Not.” She wore a matching sheer turtleneck that showed off her cleavage and made for one sexy fashion moment! To complete the showstopping look, she styled the pastel-colored top with bright orange patent leather trousers.