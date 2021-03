Kourtney Kardashian

Heating up! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stripped down to a bustier, booty shorts and thigh-high sheer tights on March 1 for a sultry snap. “Love these vintage inspired pieces from today’s virtual @dolcegabbana fashion show 🖤 late 90s/early 2000s nostalgia vibes #DGNextChapter,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.