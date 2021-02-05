Kristen Bell

The Good Place star rocked a bra for good! On February 5, she posed in her undies for an Instagram post, with the caption: “BREAKING NEWS: after 11 wonderful months of not wearing a Nipple Knapsack, today I put one on. But it’s not just any Honker Hankey. The @femalecollective now has a collab with @harperwilde. And these amazing Upper Decker Flopper Stoppers have a very necessary hidden message for the wearer. 15% of profits go to @girltrek, the largest public health + self-care movement for Black women. I’m gonna wear it with pride.”