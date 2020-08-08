Red Carpet

Viva Versace! Celebs Slay in the Iconic Italian Brand’s Bold Embellished Gowns

Lizzo Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Dress Diana Ross Inspiration
Lizzo arrives at the 2020 Grammy Awards. David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lizzo

In a custom style embel­lished with Swarovski crystals on Jan. 26.

