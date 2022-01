Amy Schumer

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey,” the comedian captioned a January 2022 swimsuit photo. She went on to credit the Seckin Endometriosis Center for addressing her uterine disorder, Dr. Jordan Terner for giving her liposuction and her acupuncturist. “Never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”