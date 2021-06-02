Swim Style

Lizzo, Christie Brinkley, Jenna Dewan and More Stars Prove One-Piece Swimsuits Can Be Sexier Than a Bikini

Britney Spears Models Cheeky One-Piece: ‘Here’s My Ass Ladies and Gents’
 Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram
Britney Spears

Britney is baring her booty! The singer took to Instagram to show off her behind in a skimpy yellow one-piece, which she paired with a black fur coat and white leather knee-high boots.

“YELLOW 💛💛💛 !!!! I know … pix are a little blurry but my phone kept moving around soooo that’s why 😂😂😂 !!!! I took these yesterday for fun 💚💚💚 … I never show my ass on Instagram and no … I’m not wearing a thong 😳😳😳 !!!! Oh well … here’s my ass ladies and gents 🍑🍑🍑 !!!! Enjoy 😜😜😜😉😉😉,” she captioned her June 2021 post. 

