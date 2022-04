Sydney Sweeney

The Euphoria star stepped out with strawberry blonde strands in March. Despite how on-trend it is, she told Allure that it was for an acting gig: “I did this for a character, actually, a little while ago. I had to hide it with a lot of hats and hoodies. And now I’m able to debut it. It’s funny — this is closer to my actual hair color, so I feel more Syd in this color than I do when I’m blonde.”