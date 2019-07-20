Red Carpet

Yanina Couture’s Court: Celebs Are Obsessed With the Designer’s Regal Gowns for the Red Carpet

By
Ashlee Simpson Yanina Couture May 17, 2018
 David M. Benett/Getty Images for Charles Finch
10
11 / 10

Ashlee Simpson Ross

In a velvet number with feather fringe on May 17.

Back to top