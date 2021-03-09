Celebrity Style

TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Partners With Pura Vida for ‘All Smiles Here’ Bracelet Collection: Pics

By
Charli D’Amelio Launches Bracelet Collab With Pura Vida: Pics
 Shaye Babb
6
6 / 6
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

School Girl Chic

D’Amelio looks sweet as can be in a Pura Vida cheer costume in the halls of a high school. 

 

Back to top