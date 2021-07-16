Celebrity Style

Charli D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain Prove They’re Gen Z Style Icons in Louis Vuitton Campaign: Photos 

 Julia Mayorova
Mellow Yellow

The TikTok star rocked the LV Squad Sneaker Boot with blue laces. 

