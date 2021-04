Grey Goddess

Sleek in silver! The Chrissy’s Court star debuted a metallic hue in March 2021, crediting her new wig obsession as her “midlife crisis hair.” She showed off her grey hue in a few posts, including a photo alongside comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and artist Lana Gomez.

She captioned the post, “This man, one of the most brutally funny people I’ve ever met, didn’t say a word about my midlife crisis hair for the entire taping.”