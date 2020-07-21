Swim Style

Chrissy Teigen’s Hottest Swim Moments, From the Ed Hardy Runway to a Vacation With John Legend

By
7 Times Chrissy Teigen Proved She Knows How to Work It in a Swimsuit
 Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
7
5 / 7
Podcasts Promo
LTG

June 17, 2017

With Luna on her hip, Teigen wore a silver studded swimsuit while vacationing in Laguna. 

 

Back to top