See Chrissy Teigen’s BTS Polaroids From 2013 ‘SI Swimsuit’ Fittings: Pics

Swim Style Chrissy Teigen Shares BTS Polaroids From 2013 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Fittings — See the Pics! By Marisa Petrarca May 28, 2020 Courtesy of MJ Day/Instagram 6 1 / 6 Plunging Perfection Wearing a one-piece swimsuit fom Herve Leger by Max Azria. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Cooling Face Coverings From Amazon Won’t Make You Sweat These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News