A Case of Deja Vu!

Kaia: In an all-black Versace ‘fit consisting of a bondage-style mesh corset top with criss-cross straps and choker, mini black leather skirt, wide belt and black boots at the Edition Hotel in NYC on September 6, 2019

Cindy: In a long black Versace dress with a high leg slit and corset buckle-strap top with a leather choker at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 9, 1992