CMAs CMA Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Style By Emily Rekstis November 11, 2020 Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association Inc./Shutterstock 19 11 / 19 Laura Veltz In a black dress with sheer cutout details and ruched sleeves. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo Reveals How Shocking Premiere Reunion Came About — and What’s Next We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News