CMAs

CMA Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Style

By
CMA Awards 2020 Red Carpet Arrivals - Natalie Hemby
 Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association Inc./Shutterstock
19
17 / 19
podcast
Flash_600x338

Natalie Hemby

In a white dress with statement sleeves and a sash around the waist. 

Back to top