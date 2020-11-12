CMAs From Suits to Blue Jeans, See What the Hottest Hunks Wore to the 2020 CMA Awards By Emily Rekstis November 12, 2020 Darius Rucker at the 2020 CMA Awards. ABC 7 6 / 7 Darius Rucker In a sharp suit with a white button-up and black necktie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo Reveals How Shocking Premiere Reunion Came About — and What’s Next We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News