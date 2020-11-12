CMAs From Suits to Blue Jeans, See What the Hottest Hunks Wore to the 2020 CMA Awards By Emily Rekstis November 12, 2020 ABC 7 7 / 7 Morgan Wallen In a cinnamon-hued suit with a black dress shirt underneath the open jacket. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo Reveals How Shocking Premiere Reunion Came About — and What’s Next We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News