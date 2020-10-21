CMT Awards

CMT Music Awards 2020 Celebrity Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

By
CMT Music Awards 2020 Celebrity Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles
 John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
14
5 / 14
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Kimberly Schlapman

In a black minidress with colorful floral embellishments. 

Back to top