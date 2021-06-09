CMTs

CMT Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore 

By
2021 CMT Red Carpet Arrivals - Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
22
18 / 22
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Thomas Rhett

In nude-colored pants and an olive green button-up. 

Back to top