Beauty News Coca-Cola Teams Up With Morphe to Launch a Makeup Collection Inspired by the Famous Bubbly Beverage: Available Now! By Marisa Petrarca June 18, 2020 Courtesy of Morphe 5 2 / 5 Lip in the Moment Lip Collection $19, morphe.com Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Pleated Top Will Make Any Summer Outfit More Stylish This Stylish Sun Hat Helps Prevent Aging and Is Easy to Wear With a Ponytail These Crystal Clear Steve Madden Sandals Are Now 33% Off More News