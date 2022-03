Kelsea Ballerini

The “Dibs” singer kicked off her career with her gold-certified 2015 debut album, The First Time. She earned a Best New Artist nomination at the 2017 Grammys, later nabbing another nod for Best Country Album at the 2019 ceremony. Some of Ballerini’s hits include “Peter Pan,” “Homecoming Queen?” and “Legends.” In 2017, the “Hole in the Bottle” songstress married fellow musician Morgan Evans.