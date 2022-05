Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

The on-again-off-again couple was most certainly “on” at the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology”-themed event in 2016, where they walked the red carpet for the first time together. The model embraced the futuristic theme in a glittery Tommy Hilfiger gown, while her then-BF tried opted for robotic-inspired arm-wear.

The twosome, who have since split, welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020.