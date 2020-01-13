Critics' Choice These Were the Best-Dressed, Hottest Men at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards By Emily Rekstis January 13, 2020 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 9 8 / 9 Taye Diggs As handsome as ever, Diggs kept it simple and slick in a black tuxedo topped off with a bowtie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News How Stars Earned Their SAG Cards: Rami Malek, Jennifer Lawrence and More! Chris Harrison Previews ‘Gut-Wrenching’ End of ‘The Bachelor Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News