Critics’ Choice

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

By
Critic's Choice Awards 2020 - Charlize Theron
 Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
50
5 / 50

Charlize Theron

In a slinky Celine by Hedi Slimane gown, paired with a crescent moon necklace and a black blazer. 

Back to top