Critics’ Choice Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore By Marisa Petrarca January 12, 2020 John Salangsang/Shutterstock 50 24 / 50 Phoebe Waller-Bridge In a black Dior Haute Couture one-shoulder gown and Dior heels. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Wax Off! Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Removed From Royal Family Display At Madame Tussauds ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Now Streaming: Rewatch the 1st Episode Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News