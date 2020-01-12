Critics’ Choice

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

By
Critic's Choice Awards 2020 - Phoebe Waller-Bridge
 John Salangsang/Shutterstock
50
24 / 50

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In a black Dior Haute Couture one-shoulder gown and Dior heels. 

 

Back to top