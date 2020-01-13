Glam Time
Bua used just eight products to create her red carpet glam, a few standouts of which included Rouge Allure Intense Lipcolor in Rouge Spectaculaire (837), Ultra Le Teint Velvet Foundation in B10, Le Volume Revolution de Chanel Mascara and Ombre Premiere Laque Liquid Eyeshadow in Warm Memories.
Celebrity manicurist Queenie Nguyen painted the star’s nails in Orosa nail polish in the bright yellow shade named Star. She sealed in the look with Seche Dry Fast Top Coat and Seche Condition Keratin Infused Cuticle Oil.Back to top