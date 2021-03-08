Critics' Choice

These Were the Best Dressed, Hottest Men at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards

By
2021 Critics Choice Awards Hottest Hunks - Steven Yeun
 Rich Fury/Getty Images for Prada
6
2 / 6
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Steven Yeun

In a traditional Prada black-and-white tux, the Critics’ Choice nominee looked high-fashion and sleek. 

Back to top