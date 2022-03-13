Us Weekly Magazine
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Video
Photos
More
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Video
Photos
Podcasts
Celebrity Directory
Bachelor Nation
Food
Pets
Buzzzz-o-Meter
Better2Gether
Woman Crush
Newsletter Signup
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Hot Pics
Subscriber Service
Shop With Us
Shop Special Issues
Buzz Box
Download current issue for just $5.99
Accessibility Statement
Buying Guides
Download Current Issue
Subscribe
to the magazine
LOGIN
Top 5
Stories
Critics' Choice
Critics’ Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
By
Samantha Holender
March 13, 2022
Sophie Nelisse
Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
62
33
/
62
Sophie Nelisse
In Monique Lhullier.
Back to top
In order to view the gallery, please allow
Manage Cookies
More News
‘Love Is Blind' Couples: Who Is Still Together After Season 2?
Wait ... Will Pete Davidson Be On the Kardashians’ New Hulu Series?
Sex on the Beach? Kourtney and Travis Enjoy Steamy Makeout Session
More News
Account
My Account
Sign Out