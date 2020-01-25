Red Carpet Cynthia Erivo Is Hollywood’s Newest Fashion Darling: See Her Best Red Carpet Looks By Rachel LeWinter January 25, 2020 Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock 10 9 / 10 June 9 In a Chris Gelinas one-shoulder frock with a $3,195 Judith Leiber clutch. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News