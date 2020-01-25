Red Carpet

Cynthia Erivo Is Hollywood’s Newest Fashion Darling: See Her Best Red Carpet Looks

By
Cynthia Erivo's Style File - October 29, 2019
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
10
1 / 10

Oct. 29

In a Marc Jacobs silk organza petal creation and Tiffany & Co. baubles.

Back to top