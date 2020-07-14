Beauty News

Damian Hurley, Irina Shayk and More Stars Send Pulses Racing in New Pat McGrath Beauty Campaign: Pics

By
Damian Hurley Stars in ‘Aunty’ Pat McGrath’s New Beauty Campaign: Pics
Damian Hurley and Irina Shayk. Courtesy of Pat McGrath
5
1 / 5
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Damian Hurley and Irina Shayk

The models looked breathtaking posing with their faces just inches apart. 

Back to top